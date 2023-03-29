ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway into the death of a six-week-old child in St. Louis.

The child died Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the child was at home in the 1100 block of Hodiamont Avenue before he dropped off by his parents at a local hospital around 11 a.m.

SLMPD says the child was in care of his parents when he began turning pale. The child then died at the hospital.

According to SLMPD, the child abuse unit and medical examiner’s office that works with the department is handling the investigation. Police have not disclosed whether there were any charges in connection with the death.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.