Death of woman found on rail tracks investigated as homicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The death of a woman who was badly injured when she was found on a stretch of St. Louis railroad tracks is being investigated as a homicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 41-year-old Lynette Lecates died June 9, more than two weeks after she was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She had sustained injuries to her face and body.

On Thursday, the medical examiner’s office told police the death was classified as a homicide. Police said they had no suspects in her death.