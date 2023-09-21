GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – A man linked to the shooting death of a Hermann officer earlier this year could potentially face a death penalty sentence.

Prosecutors filed a “notice of intent to seek the death penalty” earlier this month in the Gasconade County Court against 35-year-old Kenneth Simpson.

Simpson is accused of shooting two officers in the line of duty, including one fatally, last March in Hermann, Missouri. The officers were at a Casey’s gas station when they tried to take Simpson into custody on outstanding warrants.

Mason Griffith died in the shooting, while New Haven officer Adam Sullentrup continues to recover from injuries.

Simpson is currently jailed on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and more. Recent court documents claim the murder “was outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible or inhuman in that it involved torture, or depravity of mind.”

A first-degree murder charge does qualify for death penalty in Missouri or a life sentence without the possibility of parole, per Missouri statutes.

Meanwhile, a motion was filed for a change of judge and a change of venue Thursday in Gasconade County court over Simpson’s case, per Missouri court records.