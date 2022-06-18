ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Four people have died following a home explosion Friday morning in north St. Louis County.

County officials reported two deaths Friday and two more deaths Saturday from the explosion. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 6600 block of Parker Road.

Officials have identified the following victims who died in the explosion:

Christopher Jones, 17

William Jones, 21

Travell Eason, 16

Damario Cooks, 18

The Black Jack Fire Department reported that the fire appeared to have started in the garage. St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are investigating along with the ATF. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Investigators also searched a home on Bluefield Drive Friday, about five miles away from the scene of the explosion. A relative of a person living at the home said detectives had a search warrant and were looking for evidence related to the explosion. He did not believe any incriminating evidence was found.

Neighbors spent Friday evening cleaning up debris that landed in the yards of nearby homes.