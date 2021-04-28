Debate over guns on buses dominates Missouri budget debate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fight over allowing guns on public transportation is dominating debate on the Missouri budget.
Republican Sen. Bob Onder on Wednesday tried to strip public transportation funding unless buses and trains allow people with concealed carry permits to ride.
But the top GOP senator struck the proposal down, saying it violated a rule against enacting policy via the budget.
That prompted Onder to instead try to strip all public transportation funding for St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield.
The fight delayed debate on funding for Missouri’s roads and bridges, Medicaid health care, and hundreds of other programs.