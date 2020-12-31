Debris from recycling center fire in De Soto still blocking a residential street

DE SOTO, Mo. – It has been more than a week since a massive fire destroyed a recycling center in De Soto. Debris from the blaze still has a residential street closed.

Second Street remains closed because of debris in the street and at least one family isn’t waiting any longer for the street to reopen and their home to be repaired – they’re moving out.

The massive five-alarm fire started the evening of Dec. 22 at FRC Recycling at Second and Clement streets. The fire spread to two other businesses on the property. Originally, both sides of the street were covered with debris but the city cleaned it up to open up one side.

The De Soto City Clerk’s Office says the city can’t do much more because the Missouri Fire Marshal is still investigating the fire and doesn’t want the debris removed yet.

In the meantime, it’s a big inconvenience for families living on Second Street. Dillon Smith, his wife, and their three children are spending New Year’s Eve moving out. Their home and several others were damaged from the flames and heat from the fire.

“Wo, we got to start the new year off by moving out,” Smith said. “We don’t have anywhere else to stay. We’re staying with my mother-in-law right now. We are trying to do the best we can to stay in good hopes.”

The city clerk says the city has had difficulty contacting the owner of the property who lives out of town but is hoping he has insurance to cover the damages to the nearby homes.