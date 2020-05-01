Decision to relocate city’s homeless to shelters met with stern resistance on both sides

ST. LOUIS – People living in the homeless tents were clear about their desires to stay in them and not go to temporary homeless shelters.

Residents staying in neighborhood where temporary homeless shelters will be located are displeased as well.

Some residents in the Gate District are not holding back their thoughts and opinions about the Buder Recreation Center turning into a temporary homeless shelter.

“So far the city has executed this project in what I can only describe as an information void,” resident James Winfield said.

They say when contractors started doing work inside the rec center on Monday, they thought their wishes for a renovation had finally been granted.

However, they were mistaken.

“They haven’t put central air in here, but you going to do it for the homeless people? There are no cameras here for the kids, but you going to do it for the homeless people? Then you tell us it’s for a month or two, then it jumps to three,” resident Danny Lockett said.

The worried residents took their concerns to Mayor Lyda Krewson and Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia.

In the community’s Facebook group, screengrabs of the alderwoman’s post show her apologizing for not having the information sooner.

Yet, in the mayor’s COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Krewson praised the alderwoman for stepping up to the plate.

“We’ve been working with Alderwoman Ingrassia on this,” Mayor Krewson said in a Wednesday video conference. “She actually made the first suggestion that we use Buder because it’s a pretty under-utilized building. Although we did have 30 kids that would go there after school.”

Fox 2 reached out to Alderwoman Ingrassia for a comment but she did not return our phone call.

Meanwhile, residents are looking to take some type of legal action to prevent what they say would be damaging to their neighborhood.

“We all are very sympathetic to the homeless, very sympathetic, but the homeless issue is bigger than sticking them in a place out of downtown,” resident Ivan Martin said.