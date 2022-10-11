ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after police found a decomposed body inside a car Monday.

Officers responded to a call for help around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Ferry Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood. When they arrived they found a body decomposed behind the driver’s seat.

Police have not yet disclosed the gender or identity of the victim. While there were no obvious signs of trauma observed, the death is believed to be suspicious in nature. An autopsy is pending.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death. If you have any information tied to the investigation, contact the department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.