WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville.

According to reports, the crash took place around 3:50 p.m. on Route T near Lippold Lane. Jill McClelland, 79, was driving down the roadway when a deer entered the path of her 2005 Honda Shadow.

The motorcycle hit the deer and left McClelland steering across the centerline and off the left side of the road. The motorcycle then overturned as it hit a tree. St. Charles County Ambulance took the victim to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m.