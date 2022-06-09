ST. LOUIS – A deer crashed through two windows of a Downtown St. Louis bank Thursday morning.

This happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Market. The deer was lying on the ground Downtown, got up, started running around, and then ran through a window of the UMB Bank. The deer was in the lobby of the bank for a time. As law enforcement attempted to get the deer out, the deer got scared and ran out of another window. The deer then went running toward the Arch Grounds.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Mike Border was at the scene.