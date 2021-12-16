Defiance business ready for customers as storm cleanup continues

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The owner of a garden center in Defiance, Missouri, is ready to welcome business back after last week’s tornado and severe storms.

Tony Frisella Sr., the owner of Frisella Nursery, said one of the biggest challenges he’s facing is road closures.

“Our problem right now is getting the highways opened up,” he said. “MODOT’s been working here we’ve had our crews helping a lot of the residents out here just helping clean up.”

At the intersection of Highway F and Route 94, the highway turns into one-lane traffic.

“They’re not letting a lot of people through the highways, so we’re hoping by this weekend they’re going to have that opened up for us because it’s important before Christmas,” Frisella said.

Val Joyner, public information officer for St. Charles County, released the following statement: “Frisella Nursery patrons are permitted to enter the roadway. They should simply advise the patrol officers that they are Nursery customers. Officers will then give them access to the roadway. This has been the practice for a few days now.”

Joyner said any further confusion will be addressed.

As Frisella hopes to see more people come through their doors, the nursery has another dilemma. Its greenhouse needs significant repairs.

“Having the facility ready for our baskets, our perennials, our annuals that’s really important,” Frisella said.