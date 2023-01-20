UNIVERSITY CITY — Outside the Three Kings restaurant and tavern on the Del Mar Loop, there isn’t much going on right now, but things will be very different here tomorrow.

As part of the loop ice carnival, 40 ice sculptures will be on show here in the loop. A live carving will be performed as part of the carnival tomorrow at 1 p.m. Derek Deavers is the president of the Loop special business area and the proprietor of Three Kings.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tomorrow, for the first time in the event’s history, the Del Mar Loop will be blocked to traffic so that people can wander around more freely. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. tomorrow.