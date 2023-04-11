ST. LOUIS – With baseball in full swing, Busch Stadium needs help hosting the best fans in baseball.

Delaware North Sportservice, the cardinal’s exclusive concessionaire for more than 50 years, is hosting several hiring events. They’re looking to fill various part-time and game day positions at Busch Stadium. Workers can earn up to $30 an hour after tips.

The next event is Monday, April 24. There will be two more throughout May and June. Each event will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You’ll have to enter at the sport service entrance. That’s to the left of gate six on South Broadway.