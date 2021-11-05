Delay in child doses of COVID-19 vaccine affects clinics in St. Louis County

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Health Department (DPH) says there is a delay in the delivery of child-size Pfizer COVID vaccine and will not be able to administer them as planned Monday.

The 300 doses the DPH received will be used at Saturday’s vaccination event at the John C. Murphy Health Center. All those appointments have been filled and there are no walk-in appointments.

No other DPH locations will offer vaccines for 5-to-11-year-olds until more vaccines arrive.

The state has told DPH to expect a new delivery of youth doses early next week. No more appointments will be made until the department receives additional doses.

Vaccine supply for patients 12 and older is not affected and vaccination appointments are available for all other age groups.

The state of Missouri controls the supply of COVID-19 vaccine. While the Pfizer vaccine for patients aged 5 to 11 contains the same ingredients as the version allowed for patients 12 and older, the dosage is smaller. DPH may only administer the prepackaged smaller doses to patients aged 5 to 11.