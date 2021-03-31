Delays and detours heading for bi-state drivers as major construction begins

HOLLY SHORES, Ill. – Nathan Head lives in Holly Shores, Illinois and drives daily to work in St. Louis City. Now, his commute is about to be a little bit longer.

“I’m not too excited about it,” he said. “It’s probably going to add another 20 minutes to my commute.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the three right lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64, along with the ramp to southbound Illinois 3, and the ramp to southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis, will be closed at midnight.

“The closures are necessary to replace the bridge decks on eastbound I-55/64 and lane closures are going to be in place until October,” said Paul Wappel, spokesman for IDOT.

The ramp from northbound Piggott Avenue to eastbound I-55 and I-64 will remain closed as well.

On the Missouri side, the Marion Street entrance ramp to northbound I-55 along with the right lane of northbound I-55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed. I-64 will be reduced to one lane approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.

“We urge the public to plan accordingly,” Wappel said. “Try to use alternate routes, including the Interstate 70 and Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.”