Delays, cancellations continue to haunt Southwest Airlines at St. Louis-Lambert, other airports

ST. LOUIS – Flights across all airlines experienced some delays and a few cancellations through the early afternoon hours on Monday, presumably due to the stormy weather here in St. Louis. But Southwest Airlines continues to deal with bigger problems at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport and beyond.

Many Southwest passengers faced a travel nightmare over the weekend as the airline canceled more than 1,800 flights, which is more than 25% of its flights. The cancellations continued into today.

Of Southwest flights due to arrive this afternoon through tonight, six flights have been canceled and a few others delayed. Of the Southwest flights set to depart St. Louis Airport this afternoon through tonight, four flights were canceled and many others have been delayed.

FOX 2 reached out to Southwest Airlines for a comment and they sent us back a five-paragraph response including extending a “tremendous apology to their customers and employees.”

On Friday evening, the airline had numerous cancellations to end their day, primarily created by weather and other external constraints.

The airline went on to say

Passengers in town for a weekend wedding had their vacation extended a day due to the issues, but were still overall in good spirits.

“So yesterday we flew in here and right as we were trying to upgrade our seats they canceled our flight. So then we had to go stay at a hotel and now we’re trying again. I mean, what can they do? It’s not their fault,” said traveler Britony Eathorn. “They offered vouchers, so that’s nice.”

Southwest said that while it does not have specific airport numbers to share, its teams have been working diligently to restore stability to the network and are experiencing fewer disruptions today. They hope to restore to their full schedule as soon as possible.

You can read Southwest’s full statement below:

Southwest Airlines extends a tremendous apology to our customers and employees for the flight cancellations and delays which occurred over the weekend and on Monday. On Friday evening, the airline ended the day with numerous cancellations, primarily created by weather and other external constraints, which left aircraft and Crews out of pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday. Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and continued strain on our crew resources created additional cancelations across our point-to-point network that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday. While we do not have specific airport numbers to share, Southwest Teams have been working diligently to restore stability to the network, and we are experiencing less disruptions on Monday. We hope to restore our full schedule as soon as possible. As a note, the operational challenges were not a result of Southwest Employee demonstrations, as some outlets are reporting. To every customer that experienced a cancellation or delay, Southwest offers our sincerest regret regarding disrupted travel plans, and we look forward to a future opportunity to demonstrate our safe, reliable, friendly, and legendary Southwest hospitality – something that customers should always expect from Southwest Airlines. If customers require assistance from Southwest, they can utilize one of the airline’s self-service options for convenience or Contact Us via one of the methods listed on Southwest.com.