ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Three lanes of westbound Interstate 70 were temporarily closed Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a reported stolen vehicle.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, detectives spotted a car around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Wismer Avenue, in Breckenridge Hills.

Detectives claimed to have information linking the occupants of the stolen vehicle with recent felonies.

Police attempted to stop the car, but the occupants refused to stop and attempted to speed away.

Detectives pursued the car onto I-70 near St. Charles Rock Road, where the stolen car crashed into three other vehicles. Two adults and a juvenile in the stolen car were arrested, Panus said.

One person in a bystander vehicle was taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.