Deli Star Corp. plans to open plant facility in St. Louis, will bring almost 500 new jobs to area

ST. LOUIS – Deli Star Corp. has announced its plan to open a production facility in St. Louis, which is expected to bring almost 500 new jobs to the area.

This new 104,080-square-foot space will replace the previous plant in Fayetteville, Illinois that was damaged in a fire this past January, according to a press release.

Deli Star Corp., known for protein manufacturing, has partnered with DCM Group, Ficon Construction and Answers, Inc. to build out the new production facility that will be in the Villa Lighting Building, located at 3049 Chouteau Avenue.

The plant will produce Deli Star’s sous vide proteins, slow-cooked meats, deli logs, protein salads, sauces, and plant-based proteins.

A total of the 94,080 square feet will be for production with the remaining 10,000 square feet for office space. Construction is set to be completed in early 2022, according to the press release.

Deli Star’s Food Discovery Center at City Foundry STL will be two miles away from the new plant, which “will allow Deli Star to easily service customers from ideation to scale-up and through to production,” the press release states.

The plant also will be USDA, FDA, HACCP, SQF9.0, customer audit-centric, and organic certified.

Gov. Mike Parson said Deli Star will bring almost $100 million in investment to Missouri and create approximately 500 new jobs in the St. Louis region.

“We are excited to welcome Deli Star Corp. to Missouri,” Parson said in a statement. “Missouri is a great place for food sector companies like Deli Star to find success, and we look forward to seeing this company grow in our state and provide new opportunities for Missourians.”

The new plant will have “industry-best equipment and production-line layouts to efficiently deliver safe, quality proteins,” the press release states.

“We are thrilled to announce our plans for Deli Star’s next chapter,” Deli Star CEO Justin Siegel said in a statement.

“After an extensive site selection process, we determined St. Louis is the ideal place for our new production facility. The city of St. Louis provides the best in the country from a supply and logistics standpoint.

“Additionally, by locating our plant right down the street from our new Food Discovery Center in the city’s growing innovation corridor, we can more efficiently and effectively drive innovation and supply in our business.”

Several area businesses worked together to bring Deli Star to Missouri, including Ameren Missouri, City of St. Louis, Greater St. Louis, Inc., Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Development Finance Board, Missouri Partnership, Spire, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, and St. Louis Development Corp.

“We have learned that what we have built at Deli Star, including our cutting-edge science and processes – transcend any specific space. We carry our 34-year history into a new facility with optimism,” said Dr. Dan Siegel, Deli Star founder and chairman of the board.

“Starting from the ground up with plant design has allowed Justin and his team to assess and enhance what Deli Star already does well. We are excited to serve our customers better and more efficiently than ever.”