Delish names Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival best March food festival in USA

ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival has landed on Delish’s national list of the best food festivals of each month.

The website that offers recipes, menus, cooking hacks, and more listed this St. Louis brewery’s festival as the top pick for the month of March.

Schlafly said they are excited to return to the fun this March when they host the festival at the Schlafly Tap Room located at 2100 Locust Street. It happens on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.

The brewery flies in over 80,000 oysters for the event. They also feature almost 20 “star shuckers” from around the country to compete in oyster-related contests.

The festival is free to attend, and all food and beverage can be purchased a la carte.

Click here to learn more about the Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival.

