Delivery woes continue even weeks after Christmas holiday

ARNOLD, Mo. – Shipping services were swamped over the holidays. This past Sunday, Stacy Robinson went to her local post office in Arnold and found the mailboxes overflowing with some mail on the ground.

The mailbox said it has been emptied at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, which was about 24 hours before Robinson arrived.

She said it clearly wasn’t the first time the mailbox had been overflowing. The man behind her in line told Robinson they were also like that a few weeks ago.

FOX 2 asked the United States Postal Service if shipping delays were a result of catching up from the holidays or a result of funding cuts and the pandemic. They responded with the following statement:

“The postal service delivered a record amount of packages this holiday season in the midst of the pandemic which significantly impacted our workforce availability. Capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail also lead to temporary delays.”

Robinson said she understands the post office may be backed up but she is worried that overflowing mailboxes are easy targets for identity theft.