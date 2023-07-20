ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Dellwood man is accused of forcing his way into a stranger’s home in order to hide from police.

According to a report filed by the North County Police Cooperative, the incident occurred on July 15.

Police claim Deondra Thomas, 20, was a passenger in a stolen car traveling in the city of St. Louis. City police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off.

A police helicopter tracked the vehicle into St. Louis County. Eventually, the car stopped and everyone inside fled on foot.

Thomas allegedly broke into a residence while the family was home. Police eventually located and apprehended Thomas. A firearm was found hidden inside a washing machine at the home.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Thomas with first-degree burglary, resisting arrest for a felony, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He remains jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Thomas faces up to 15 years in prison for burglary, and up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each remaining charge.