ST. LOUIS – On Thursday, jurors acquitted a Dellwood man of a 2017 murder in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Larron Hamilton shot and killed Andrew Crawford in the 5800 block of Wabada Avenue on Sept. 12, 2017. Crawford was 22.

Hamilton, 26, claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

At the time, Crawford was dating Hamilton’s ex-girlfriend, who was also the mother of Hamilton’s child.

Hamilton testified in court that he drove to see his ex-girlfriend in order to give her gas money. He said he only started shooting after Crawford threatened him with a gun.

During the four-day trial, defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said the police investigation was insufficient and that Hamilton’s ex-girlfriend lied in both her deposition and on the stand.

Meanwhile, prosecutors with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said Hamilton stalked Crawford on social media and shot him in the back before driving off.

Hamilton had been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action. Jurors returned “not guilty” verdicts on all counts.