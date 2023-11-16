DELLWOOD, Mo – A Dellwood man is arrested for shooting a person walking down the street. The police arrested Freddie Leopold, 29, from Dellwood, a suspect in the shooting, on November 14. He is being charged with assault. The judge set his bond as cash only at $100,000.

Leopold shot a man while he was walking on the 1700 block of Foley Drive on November 14, 2023, according to a North County Police investigation. According to the police, Leopold shot the victim unprovoked.

The officers found the victim at his home and saw a gunshot wound to his chest. The officers also saw that bullets had hit two homes down the street. Leopold’s home had spent shell casings and unused ammunition near it. Leopold said he used a 10mm handgun, and the police took it from him.