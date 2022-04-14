ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Dellwood man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three decades in prison for a 2018 shooting that left his girlfriend paralyzed from the waist down.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a jury convicted Jerome Tolliver, 37, on Feb. 9, 2022, for first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on Jan. 23, 2018, in the 1800 block of Flicker Driver. Tolliver shot his girlfriend three times in the back. Florissant Police investigated the case and ultimately arrested Tolliver for the crime.

“He left me there to die in front of my kids,” the victim told the court at the sentencing hearing. “I am thankful they were there to call for help, or I would have died. He left me confined to this wheelchair, and I believe he should be confined as well.”

The county court judge sentenced Tolliver to 25 years for the domestic assault charge and 10 years for armed criminal action. Those terms will be served consecutively.