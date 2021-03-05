Dellwood Pharmacy giving residents choice of which COVID vaccine they receive

DELLWOOD, Mo. – Dellwood Pharmacy is offering residents a choice when it comes to which COVID vaccine they receive – either the Moderna dose or the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot.

The FDA has approved three COVID vaccines in all.

A big question for residents has been about selecting a specific vaccine. The short answer used to be “no.” But in Dellwood, one of the hardest-hit communities in the COVID pandemic, people will have the option.

The owner of Dellwood Pharmacy says the interest in the vaccine is even higher than she expected. The pharmacy just received the first supply of vaccine, but to the pharmacy’s surprise, they received two different brands: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Customers will now have a choice of which shot they prefer.

“This is great. We have different backgrounds. Some don’t have transportation and they rely on people to bring them in and out and to get the first shot or second shot,” said pharmacist Rebecca Mawuenyega. “It’s important from a professional point of view. It’s all about compliance.”

As the race to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus accelerates, resident Felicia Carlisle says the news is encouraging. She opted to get the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot.

“It means the world for me. I’m a heart patient and now I feel like I got a life,” she said. “I have been in the house scared to come outside, and now I feel so relieved.”

Meanwhile, Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones decided to get the Moderna shot and says with this increased supply, it will ensure the distribution and access to vaccines in every community in the state.

“Our zip code, 63135 and 63136, were hardest hit by COVID,” he said. “I think it’s important that all individuals in the area and in north county, African-Americans take this serious. It’s killing us at a higher rate and it’s important that you do your reading and get the vaccine.”

There is a waiting list to receive the shot at Dellwood Pharmacy. Employees encourage residents to sign up for when they receive the next shipment so they can be on the list to get vaccinated.

