Dellwood woman hit by stray bullet speaks out

DELLWOOD, Mo. – A Dellwood woman speaks out days after she was struck in the leg by a stray bullet while sitting in her living room.

The innocent bystander, who asked not to be identified, says the bullet hole in her shattered window is a painful reminder of a day that could have cost the 57-year-old her life.

The shooting unfolded Friday morning around 11 a.m. in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive.

“Very grateful to be alive. I felt God covered me with one of his angels,” she said. “(I) know it had to come from across the street, the way the bullet hit the home.”

The victim said she family members called 911 after seeing she was bleeding.

“I felt something and I walked away into another room, still did not know what happened, and started to cover my side and realized I had been shot,” she said.

Thirty-six-year-old Edison Hester Jr. was taken into custody as the suspected shooter. He was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.

Hester also lives in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive, at a halfway home. Since Jan. 1, 2021, police have responded to 16 calls for service at the halfway house for various incidents, including fire alarms, disturbances, destruction of property, overdose, and other investigations.

