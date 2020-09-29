Delmar Loop attempts comeback amid COVID-19

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The man who spent decades working to make The Delmar Loop in University City a success said they’re starting to win some of the battles in the COVID-19 war.

Joe Edwards spent more than 40 years improving The Loop.

“In the Delmar Loop, we’re coming back in a really nice way,” he said.

No doubt the pandemic has been tough. Business have closed down for good. Even before COVID, business owners had to deal with the construction and on-again off-again operation of the Loop Trolley.

“The Delmar Loop is on the rise again,” Edwards said.

The entrepreneur was optimistic because restaurants like Salt and Smoke have taken over part of the street for more seating. The people who work here say diners feel comfortable because the table are spread farther apart.

“A positive change more business more repeat customers more consistency,” said Andrew Grant, assistant manager for Salt and Smoke.

The Loop has also increased crowds by turning this parking lot into an outdoor movie theater.

“Whatever helps local businesses and the restaurants, we’re out here to support them we want them to continue to do well and survive,” customer Jeff Kamper said.

And entrepreneurs are responding. In the middle of a pandemic, a t-shirt shop doubled its retail space and a bridal shop is set to open in a space connected to the pageant.

“This is a great opportunity for other people to look at the vacant storefront and think wow this is the time to get a fair rent and a reasonable rent,” Edwards said.

He indicated some people were disgruntled concerning the timing of the help during the pandemic. On Tuesday night, the University City Council will take a look at a third round of economic assistance for shops and eateries.

Edwards also hoped that Congress will also send more federal funds this way.