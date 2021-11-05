Delmar Loop restaurants thrive amid pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Several popular restaurants in the St. Louis area have closed because of COVID-19, including the legendary Balducci’s.

However, restaurants in the Delmar Loop appear to be thriving amid the pandemic. Some 60 restaurants operate in the nationally renowned Delmar Loop, including Chicken Out, known for its signature pressure-fried chicken sandwiches.

Michael Johnson, owner of the fast-casual restaurant located at 6197 Delmar Boulevard says the secret to his success is three-fold.

“We have great people. We have really high standards for our food quality. We try to offer great service,” he said.

Chicken Out is one of several new restaurants that recently opened in the Loop joining others that have been around for years and years.

Joe Edwards, owner of several businesses in the Delmar Loop, including the legendary Blueberry Hill restaurant and music venue says restaurants in the loop received support from the Special Business District and from the city and federal government.

“The PPP the federal government payroll protection program made the difference,” he said.

The Loop is also a Gateway City area hotspot that receives a wealth of support from tourists and residents who love to dine in the area.