ST. LOUIS – After three years of not being in service, the Delmar Loop Trolley is set to return on August 4 after a week of safety checks starting on Wednesday, July 27.

“I think it’ll add to the overall vibe of the neighborhood,” said King Creer, a sophomore at Washington University sophomore.

Another student expressed their thoughts on the trolley returning.

“It sounds cool, I think it’ll be a fun little thing to ride,” said Christina Youngpeter, a Ph.D. student at Washington University.

A resident said they are not happy about the idea of the trolley coming back.

“It’s a good concept in theory, but I just feel like it was poorly pulled off and they could have done so much more to help this area,” said Loop resident, Amy Jordan.

Before it restarts, the trolley will undergo safety testing and operator training from Wednesday, July 27 to August 3.

Afterward, it’ll be reviewed and adjusted before starting back up on August 4 as part of a three-month trial program.

Safety is a big concern for local businesses.

“This is a well-traveled thoroughfare and it slows stuff down and the traffic on the street is still not excellent,” said Anthony Brescia, Assistant General Manager of International Taphouse.

The trolley will share lanes of traffic but is not able to steer around cars, pedestrians, or anything in its path.

“I can’t tell you how many times, I’ve heard people get hit or have their cars hit by the trolley,” said Jordan. “Safety is always a good thing if they can find a way to make it work so that it isn’t so problematic to drivers. In general, I’m all for it, but really at the end of the day, I kind of wish they would just put it to bed.”

The revamped trolley will be managed by the Trolley Transportation Development District, Bi-State Development, and Metro Transit.

The trolley will follow the 2.2-mile route on Delmar Boulevard between the University City Library and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

The ride will be free for the first three months.

The trolley will run from August 4 through October 30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.