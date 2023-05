ST. LOUIS – The Missouri History Museum is hosting its ‘Twilight Thursday’ concerts in Forest Park every Thursday this month from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Delmar Loop Trolley is offering a unique way to get there. If you go, you can park your car at the Loop Trolley Facility, and ride to the park.

The trolley will stop giving rides at 6:45 p.m. They’ll leave the park at 8:15 p.m., and stop service for the night.