UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Safety tests begin Wednesday for the Delmar Loop Trolley.

Tests will be from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Delmar Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park. The trolley runs Thursday through Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The last day of service this year will be Sunday, October 30.