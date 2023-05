UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The Delmar Loop Trolley runs from Thursdays to Sundays, but you’ll see one trolley on the streets on Wednesdays.

That’s for training new trolley operators. The training is from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Wednesday.

Riders are not allowed on the trolleys during this training. Regular service is Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day, and the rides are free.