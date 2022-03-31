UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A popular noodle restaurant in the Delmar Loop is calling out the unscrupulous behavior of an online influencer who posted phony reviews after the restaurant wouldn’t give him free food.

The owner of Corner 17 shared a series of screenshots on their Facebook and Instagram pages on Wednesday of what had been a private conversation with Los Angeles foodie and influencer Antonio Malik.

In the messages, Malik told the owner he’s in St. Louis to visit family and wants to come by Corner 17 to take pictures and video of the food being prepared – for a price.

“In exchange for $100 off the food,” Malik said.

The owner politely refused the offer.

Malik later criticized the restaurant’s dumplings for his 213,000 Instagram followers and sent Corner 17 the screenshots of his “review.”

Corner 17’s owner accused Malik of “an intentionally bad write-up” and said he was acting hostile toward a small business.

As the St. Louis community rallied behind Corner 17 and began to chastise Malik, the foodie from Los Angeles locked down his social media accounts.