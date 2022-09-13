ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals hosted the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium Tuesday night. Some fans traveled a long way to see the two teams play.

“I traveled 840 miles the last two days,” said Pennsylvania resident Tom Schwalm.

The St. Louis Cardinals fan also went to see his favorite team play the Pirates last week. Schwalm said Albert Pujols’ presence drove up ticket prices in Pittsburgh.

“Bleacher seats that normally go for like 20 bucks were going for 55,” he said.

The St. Louis Cardinals told FOX 2 the tickets increased mainly due to ticket scarcity. The team reported many fans began buying tickets in the past couple of weeks with the hope of seeing a milestone homerun from Pujols.

The team did recently announce $6 tickets for three games this week and reports those tickets sold quickly.

Fans are also seeing ticket increase on the secondary market. The website ticketiQ reports data from its website indicated a recent 148% increase for the average list price of Cardinals tickets.

John Beanblossom bought tickets to Tuesday night’s game several months ago. He said the tickets are now worth three times what he paid for them.

“They’re about 400 bucks now,” he said.

Beanblossom said he does not consider selling his tickets because he purchased them as a present for his mother.

For information about tickets visit https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/tickets. Playoff tickets go on sale Friday.