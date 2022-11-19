ST. LOUIS – Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.

Demetrious Johnson, a former NFL player who grew up in St. Louis, has taken charge of the foundation’s basket delivery drive for 31 years. For him, it still feels like year one.

“You’re affecting so many people, and you’re changing lives,” said Johnson on his foundation’s annual drive. “And that’s what it’s all about, just taking your gifts and your blessings and be a blessing to someone else. That’s what I love doing.”

St. Louis City officials and city council members joined Johnson for the drive on Saturday. In addition to the turkey giveaway, Johnson also has plans to host his annual Christmas toy giveaway this year.

For more information on the Demetrious Johnson Foundation, click here.