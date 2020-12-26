Demetrious Johnson Foundation gives back to more than 1,000 families in need

ST. LOUIS – More than 1,000 families are having a brighter Christmas thanks to former NFL player Demetrious Johnson who has been helping families in need for nearly 30 years.

“We take everything from clothing to toiletries,” Johnson said. “We just bring a collage of things that can help that family move forward a little more.”

Some families have suffered tragedies including violent crime.

One family in north St. Louis lost a daughter to gun violence. She was shot and killed in the crossfire of a shootout.

A southside family is struggling to recover from a house fire where they lost everything

“In difficult times, it’s hard sometimes you can’t always find somebody to be there for you,” Johnson said. “My whole team does a great job coming out and it’s all volunteers, no one gets paid. We come out and do it because we want to change lives.”

His team includes St. Louis University head basketball coach Travis Ford.

“This is about trying to brighten somebody’s day, trying to make them smile a little, bring hope, to make today a little bit better than yesterday,” Ford said. “Some people may call it giving back, but it’s more. It’s about trying to lift spirits.”

Johnson is a former Miami Dolphin and former Detroit Lion who grew up in the Darst-Webbe Housing Project in north St. Louis.

He said the reason he does this and brings cheer to families in need is because of what his mother taught him.

“The thing my mom use to always tell me is that – this is very interesting and I live by today – she used to tell me it’s not me doing it, it’s not her, it’s the will of God I’m just following in her footsteps as the will of God that’s helping,” Johnson said. “Even when we didn’t have anything, she made sure she gave something to someone else.”

If youd like more information check out the demitrious johnson foundation facebook page.