ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of protesters marching near Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis took the demonstration onto the highway Sunday afternoon. They briefly blocked traffic on I-64.

The marchers have moved off of the interstate and back onto the streets of St. Louis. The rally appears to be in support of access to abortion services. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and the state of Missouri made abortions illegal moments after the decision was announced.

St. Louis City and County have announced plans to fund access to abortion services available outside of the state. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening to sue Missouri municipalities for using tax dollars to help women access abortion services.