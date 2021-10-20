Demonstrators protest vaccine requirement at Boeing

ST. LOUIS – Some Boeing workers showed their displeasure over a vaccination mandate by participating in a demonstration across the street from the company’s former headquarters in Berkeley Wednesday.

Workers were recently notified about the pending vaccination requirement.

“We were told we have to be vaccinated by Dec. 8th,” demonstrator Tim Block said. “We have not been told as far as what happens after Dec. 8.”

Boeing worker Chris Seager said the decision to get vaccinated should be a personal one.

“It shouldn’t be a condition of employment,” he said.

The mandate stems from a federal order affecting federal workers and defense contractors.

Boeing responded to Fox 2’s request for comment with a statement reading, “Boeing is committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees, and advancing the health and safety of our global workforce is fundamental to our values and a core priority every day.”

Some workers told Fox 2 they will be seeking a religious exemption from the mandate. Demonstrators said they are prepared to hold more protests in the future.