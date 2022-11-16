ST. LOUIS — For only $5.99, Denny’s is promoting a t-shirt that may get you a membership for a whole year of breakfast. The shirt is your chance to get a free Everyday Value Slam, every day, for a whole year. The meals are valued at $2,186, and the promotion is being marketed as a “Black Friday” deal.

Each shirt features a unique QR code sewn into the t-shirt design for easy in-restaurant use. Only 150 of the Denny’s shirts are winners. Visit DinerDrip.com at midnight (12 a.m. EST/9 p.m. PST) on November 24 to claim this deal.

The Everyday Value Slam includes two eggs, two bacon or sausage links, and your choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one piece of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

Every distinct QR code is good until December 31, 2023. Denny’s restaurants in all 50 states let you get one free Everyday Value T-shirt per table, per day, only for dine-in; online orders are not eligible for the promotion.