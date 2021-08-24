Deputies searching House Springs, Mo. for suspect in machete assault

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – Sheriff’s deputies in Jefferson County are looking for a man who walked into a gas station in High Ridge carrying a machete and wearing a ski mask.

He and later crashed into a school bus while fleeing the area.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 3 p.m. at a High Ridge gas station.

FOX 2’s Zara Barker has learned someone in the gas station took the machete and used it on the suspect. The extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown since he’s still on the run, but he no longer has this machete.

After the suspect left the gas station, he sideswiped a school bus carrying students from the Northwest R-1 School District.

Bissell said no one was injured and the school bus had minor damage. Shortly after, the suspect lost control of the car on MM nears Heads Creek Road.

“Crashed his car, he got out, took off on foot and our deputies have been searching for him since,” Bissell said.

A helicopter was above the search area, which included a creek, difficult terrain, and a heavily forested area.

Deputies found blood droplets and a backpack in the wooded area they were searching and believe they belong to the suspect.

The suspect’s motive, or why he went into the gas station is still being investigated, no suspect description was given.

“A witness told us that the suspect may have said something to the effect that he was going inside to play a prank on somebody,” Bissell said. “He’s no stranger to law enforcement.”

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.