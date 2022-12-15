KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deputy Chief Stacey Graves will be Kansas City’s next police chief. She will be the first permanently appointed female police chief in the Kansas City Police Department’s history. Two women have previously served as interim chief.

Graves was hired over finalists DeShawn Beaufort from the Philadelphia Police Department and Scott Ebner, a retired lieutenant colonel for the New Jersey State Police.

Graves, who has been acting deputy chief, is a veteran of the Kansas City Police Department with more than 25 years of experience. She currently commands the Patrol Bureau and oversees all six patrol division stations and the traffic and special operations divisions.

She is set to be sworn in Thursday morning.

“I’m humbled to serve the men and women of this department and our city. I’m confident in my ability in continuing to advance the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department as a progressive law enforcement agency and trusted community partner,” Graves said following the announcement.

Graves was previously in charge of the Human Resources Division during the department’s pandemic response. She also served as the Patrol Bureau’s executive officer before being named to her current role earlier this month.

Graves has experience in patrol, media and internal affairs. The Kansas City Police Department said Graves’ other assignments include the Target-Oriented Policing Squad (TOPS), Career Criminal Squad, the Drug Enforcement Unit, and patrol.

HAPPENING NOW: Stacey Graves is sworn in as the next Kansas City police chief. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/fUoznGfKg0 — Tia Johnson FOX4 KC (@TiaJohnsonTV) December 15, 2022

She earned a degree in Administration of Justice from UMKC in 1997, and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Benedictine College.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released the following statement Thursday:

“We should acknowledge that the board has named its first permanent woman chief in nearly 150 years. I want to assure the community that I will continue to do my job as your prosecutor, as I’ve demonstrated for more than a decade. As always, we welcome any partnership that comes from law enforcement agencies in our community.”

The announcement comes five days after the police board held a public Q&A session with the candidates. It was the only meeting involving the public and the candidates.

A group of people who said they were with a group called “Decarcerate KC” interrupted the meeting, calling it a scam. Members of the group accused the Board of Police Commissioners and other city leaders of already selecting the new police chief.

Activist and former KCPD officer Alvin Brooks also sent a letter to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners on Monday, urging the board not to hire a new chief at this time. Brooks also provided several suggestions, including holding additional public forums with the three candidates.

Adding to a busy week for the Kansas City police board, on Saturday, a former department attorney released a scathing letter calling for Interim Chief Joseph Mabin to be fired.

Former Associate General Counsel Ryan McCarty‘s letter was highly critical of Mabin and also General Counsel Holly Dodge, alleging a hostile work environment, retaliation, records violations, corruption and more.

In one of his final actions leading the department, Mabin announced Monday that KCPD will create a new Community Engagement Division.

Mabin said the new division will “better utilize the people and resources that already exist to contribute to Kansas City’s well-being while still working out of individual patrol divisions.”

The new division will unify KCPD services like social workers and the crisis intervention team that once worked on their own.