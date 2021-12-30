Deputy shoots man who allegedly shot his mother in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy shot a man accused of shooting his own mother Thursday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call involving a 52-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son at a home in the 40 block of Regent Court in Foley, Missouri.

Deputies found the mother and son outside of the residence arguing. Moments later, the son allegedly opened fire and shot his mother.

“As soon as the officers arrived, the son saw the officers and shot his mom — and that’s tragic,” said Lincoln County Sheriff’s Major Steve Runge.

A deputy then fired his service weapon and struck the suspect one time, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother and son, who have not been named, were both taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Three Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene when the shooting happened. As required by department protocol, the deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the shooting, and they have assumed the investigation.