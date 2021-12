BARING, Mo. (AP) — An investigation continues into the cause of a derailment that left 40 train cars off the tracks in rural northeast Missouri.

KTVO-TV reports that the derailment of 40 BNSF train cars happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday about three miles southwest of the small town of Baring.

No one was hurt, and first responders say no dangerous substances spilled.

Authorities were assessing damage to the tracks to determine when they could be reopened.