DES PERES, Mo. – The City of Des Peres could be the first municipality in the region to ban recreational marijuana businesses.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, some residents are campaigning for the ban. They’ve argued in recent city council meetings that pot dispensaries are a target for crime and reduce property values.

Alderman can’t put the question on the ballot until November 2024.

A medical marijuana dispensary, Root 66, is already under construction on Manchester Road. The business owners also hope to be the first recreational marijuana dispensary in Des Peres. The company already sells legal weed at its locations in St. Louis, St. Peters, and Wentzville.

Cities and other municipalities can ban the local sale of recreational marijuana, but would need 60% voter approval.