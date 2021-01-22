Des Peres Dierbergs fully restocks with fresh products following suspicious fire Wednesday

DES PERES, Mo. – A suspicious fire inside of a Dierbergs in Des Peres forced the store to close and all of its contents to be removed.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a suspicious fire broke out in the paper towel aisle.

Greg Dierberg, the President and CEO of Dierbergs, said the two managers on duty followed protocol and got all of the customers out of the store safely.

The Des Peres Fire Department responded quickly and the fire didn’t spread beyond the paper towels, but there was still plenty of water to be cleaned up and smoke spreads fast.

Greg said they don’t want customers to feel like anything was marginalized in any way so they are getting rid of everything and bringing in all fresh products.

Thursday morning, a crew of Dierbergs employees and others from a few other companies started taking everything out.

Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox was over the store watching dumpster after dumpster fill up.

Inside, the shelves were stripped bare with hundreds of jars and bottles being loaded into boxes and rolled away to the dumpster.

A salvage company will try to salvage and donate what they can, but everything inside the store when they reopen will be all new.

The store is set to open Tuesday morning. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.