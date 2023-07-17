ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Des Peres man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attacking his former partner.

According to a report filed by the Ferguson Police Department, the incident happened on June 28 at a residence in the 300 block of St. Louis Avenue.

Police claim Marquise Lewis, 30, drove to the home to confront his ex. When no one answered the door, Lewis kicked the door down and entered the residence. Lewis grabbed his former partner by the hair, dragged her into a bedroom, and punched her several times.

The victim’s mother was home at the time of the attack and attempted to call 911, but Lewis took the phone from her hands and broke it.

The mother fled to a neighbor’s home and called police from there. Lewis allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend if she told police what he’d done.

Police arrived and spoke with both the victim and her mother, and noticed injuries to the victim’s face.

Lewis was arrested a short time later.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lewis with second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, and first-degree burglary. He remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted on all charges, Lewis faces a maximum of 26 years in state prison and $20,000 in fines.