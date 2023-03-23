DESOTO, Mo. – Before the rainfall began, DeSoto city manager Todd Melkus said the city was prepared to notify residents of evacuations, if necessary. The city has an emergency notification system that can contact residents who have registered for the service.

Melkus said that the city is also prepared to go door to door to ensure that anyone facing flooding has enough time to evacuate. Parts of DeSoto have experienced disastrous flash flooding in previous years.

He said some of the more recent flood alerts have occurred in the middle of the night.

“That’s the most dangerous time to have a flash flood,” Melkus said.

Susan Liley is a longtime resident who has led a citizen-based effort to minimize flooding problems. She formed the group Citizens’ Committee for Flood Relief.

“It’s so hard for these people to go through what they’ve gone through and just continue to keep happening to them,” she said.

Liley said she is excited that a nonprofit called Buy In will be in DeSoto this weekend, meeting with residents wanting to learn more about the voluntary buyout process. One meeting will take place at the Just Be Kind Cafe on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Residents can contact the city of DeSoto or the Citizens’ Committee for Flood Relief for more information.