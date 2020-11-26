Despite expected reduction in passengers, St. Louis Airport reports steady foot traffic

ST. LOUIS – The day before Thanksgiving is known to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. St. Louis-Lambert international Airport reports there is steady foot traffic.

Despite a warning from Centers for Disease Control not to travel, people are choosing to travel while taking precautions.

As Americans embark on holiday travel, health officials say we could seed more COVID outbreaks.

St. Louis Airport expects a spike in travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday even as COVID cases rise across the country.

According to TSA, about 10,000 travelers passed through Lambert the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in 2019. This year, they are projecting about 4,700 travelers.

“It is a difference this year, we are seeing about 50 percent of the levels we saw in 2019. A far cry from the passengers we saw last year,” said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “Wednesday through the checkpoints, we’re around 9,300 to 9,500; that’s just going through the checkpoints. But when you take a look at the connections and deplaning, we expect 20,000 people. Last year, we had 42,000.”

Flight attendant Kate Smith says despite the warnings, people are traveling.

Meanwhile, Hamm-Niebruegge says the airport is safe for travelers. The airport is following all of the CDC’s guidelines. There are social distancing markers, hand sanitizer stations, and you must wear a mask in the airport and on planes.