Despite extreme cold, sledders take advantage of heavy snowfall on Art Hill

ST. LOUIS – Whether stuck inside because of the weather or bundled up in the elements together, some brave souls ventured out for sledding in Forest Park.

You’ve heard that phrase, “it’s fit for neither man nor beast.” That’s kind of what it’s like today.

Drivers were asked to limit their travel on Monday and the National Weather Service issued a frostbite warning. But that didn’t stop sledders from coming out to Art Hill.

“I’m from Orlando, Florida so this is my first time experiencing a blizzard or this much snow in person,” said sledder Joshua Kahky.

“Sledding is okay. It’s almost too powdery. It fills up the sled when you pick up speed. But it’s better than no snow. I’ve been here for five years now and this is the most it’s snowed in that time, so we wanted to take advantage of it.”

The National Weather Service is reminding you that just 30 minutes of your skin exposed to temperatures like this in the single digits can result in frostbite. They advise you to limit the amount of time you’re outside.