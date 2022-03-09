Details emerge on Joplin shooter’s past

JOPLIN, Mo. — We are learning more details about the gunman killed in Tuesday’s shooting with Joplin officers.

The suspect, Anthony Felix, had a long history of arrests and convictions.

Including this out of Maricopa, Arizona in 2019: Felix was convicted of aggravated assault on an officer – and physically resisting arrest.

Anthony Felix

He was sentenced to 18-months in prison.

Originally, three officers were wounded in Tuesday’s shooting as well as Felix. However, one officer, Cpl. Ben Cooper, would succumb to his injuries and passed away later that night. The gunman also died.

A candlelight vigil was held that same night in honor of Cpl. Cooper and his fellow officers injured in the event. JPD also parked a police cruiser in front of their station in honor of their fallen officer, and encourage residents to visit and pay respects.